EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents can help at least 150 shelter pets find their fur-ever homes and recognize the City’s El Paso 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration!

With more than 700 pets available for adoption, El Paso Animal Services would like to invite the community to celebrate the City of El Paso’s 150th Anniversary by adopting a shelter pet. The department will be offering free pet adoptions all weekend long, Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25 at all four adoption locations, and will also be providing free collars or harnesses with every pet adoption.

Animal Services will also be hosting a mega adoption celebration: 150 Adoptions for 150 Years Pet Party on Saturday, June 24 at its main location, which will not only feature hundreds of lovable pets waiting to meet potential adopters, but the fiesta will also include music, local vendors, crafts and activities, demonstrations, dog-friendly activities and more. The department will also offer free pet microchips from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, and City license.

El Paso Animal Services is still overcapacity and expecting an increase in found pets coming into the shelter over the Fourth of July holiday. The Department wants to remind the community that their involvement is important in supporting the City’s no-kill goal—they can help by adopting, volunteering, fostering, or donating, or by keeping their pets safe and healthy at home.

For more information on El Paso Animal Services and all upcoming events, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

WHAT: 150 Adoptions for 150 Years Pet Party

Free adoptions, free microchips, local vendors, crafts and activities, demonstrations

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023

(free adoptions all weekend long)

WHERE: El Paso Animal Services Center – 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.