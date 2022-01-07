Animal Services hosting free pet-wellness clinic this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services is hosting the region’s largest-ever drive-thru Pet Wellness Clinic on Sunday.

The clinic is set to run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 9 at 301 George Perry Boulevard in East El Paso.

El Paso Animal Services officials say they will be able to vaccinate and microchip up to 1,000 pets for FREE, thanks to ongoing support from national organizations like Petco Love and 24PetWatch.

“The team at Animal Services believes in helping all the pets of El Paso, not just those that enter the shelter. We know when we support families and their pets, we are helping create safety nets that will help these pets and families stay together…These pet services can be the difference of the pet needing to rely on the shelter system or staying with their family for their entire lifetime.” ,Animal Services Interim Director Ramon Herrera

WHAT TO KNOW:

The event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 1,000 pets.

Pets must remain in the vehicle.

All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination.

Cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination; both will also be given a microchip.

No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event.

Animal Services has held various large scale Pet Wellness Clinics this year, serving hundreds of pets at each event, but this month’s clinic aims to serve twice as many animals than it typically serves.

In total, more than 2,300 pets have been served through Animal Services’ Pet Wellness Clinics in 2021.

