EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is joining forces with Best Friends Animal Society to help the most at-risk animal shelter populations, big dogs.

The month of October marks National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and will be dedicated to the “Love Large” campaign that encourages the adoption of large dogs. According to Best Friends Animal Society’s data, U.S. shelter systems saw a setback in life saving for the first time in five years.

The number of cats and dogs killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000 in 2021, according to their data. The increase largely encompassed big dogs. The “Love Large” campaign is looking to educate the public that big dogs can be a part of almost every home, no matter the size. Some of the myths surrounding large dogs is their compatibility with owners that live in apartments.

“Whether it’s a foster or adoption, dogs thrive in a home environment.” Julie Castle, CEO of Best Animal Society.

The campaign is also emphasizing some other pros of adopting larger dogs such as their tendency to bark less than their smaller counterparts and their ability to make great companions with kids and cats.

You can find all the adoptable pups on El Paso Animal Service’s website.

