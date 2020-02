EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of pets in El Paso are now microchipped and vaccinated thanks to an event put together by El Paso Animal Services.

The organization set up at the Cohen Stadium parking lot Sunday as it held its first free drive-thru clinic. Animal Services say they’d planned to only offer free services to 300 pets but organizers were able to give vaccines and microchips to 400 pets.