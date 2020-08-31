Animal Services begins reopening plan on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services will start to re-establish on Tuesday portions of programs and services that were suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, during the first phase of reopening, the Animal Services Center will remain closed to the public and services will be by appointment only.

The first phase includes a Community Cat program, where community cat intake can be scheduled by appointment online. Drop-offs will be assisted through contactless curbside service.

Cat trappers will need to schedule drop-off appointments, and notify the Community Cat Coordinator of their intention to trap when they make an appointment. Visit https://elpasoanimalservices.org/resources/community-cats/ for more information.

According to Animal Services, field officers will also continue to respond to calls for sick and/or injured animals, quarantine/bite investigations, traffic hazards, vicious, aggressive and loose dogs, as well as standards of care checks, permit inspections and cruelty or neglect investigations.

Animal Services encourages those who find a friendly, healthy lost pet to fill out a Found Pet Report at www.elpasoanimalservices.org/foundpetresources. Animal Services will continue to assist finders with information and resources that will help reunite lost pets in their neighborhood.

Pet reclaims, adoptions, fosters and pet pantry services will continue to be facilitated over the phone and by curbside service. Visitors are required to wear face coverings.

To stay up to date on the department’s operational changes, visit www.elpasoanimalservices.org/news.