Animal Services awarded $75k PetSmart Charities Grant; Will Support Rescue Efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Animal Services announced Thursday that they have been awarded a $75,000 grant from PetSmart Charities.

“We are beyond thankful to PetSmart Charities for their generosity and commitment to helping shelter pets here in El Paso,” said Interim Director Ramon Herrera. “The team at Animal Services works hard to find our shelter pets a home, and that includes connecting with other communities across the nation who are in need of great and healthy pets.”

The grant will help the City of El Paso’s rescue and transport initiatives in an effort to reduce the shelter population at a time when kennels remain full.

In 2021, Animal Services transported and transferred more than 2,500 animals to rescue partners across the country and Canada. This success has resulted in a growing Rescue Program with the potential to add new receiving rescue partners.

The grant funding from PetSmart Charities will allow Animal Services to organize and support more rescue transport initiatives over the next year, leading to more El Paso pets being connected with new families in the Southwest region and beyond.

If the community would like to help El Paso Animal Services’ continued rescue efforts, they are encouraged to foster, make a monetary donation online, or donate items like plastic animal crates and carriers.

For more information on El Paso Animal Services and how can help, visit click here or reach out via email at EPAS@elpasotexas.gov.

