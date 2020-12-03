Animal Services and IT Services awarded $10,000 for its Pet Finder Map

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Losing a family pet is a heartbreaking experience, particularly if your pet is gone for more than a few hours.

The City of El Paso Animal Services and Department of Information Technology Services (DoITS) teamed up to make it easier to reunite lost pets with their families with its Pet Finder Map, which is meant to make it easier for residents to locate lost and found pets by placing their location on a citywide interactive map.

For their efforts, the agencies were announced as the winners of the 2020 Diane & Bob Hoover Annual Innovation Award presented by Pethealth Inc. The award is presented to individuals or groups who strive to better the animal welfare industry through innovation in technology.

As the sole winner of this grant, the City will also be presented with $10,000, which will be used to further enhance Animal Services’ technological capabilities.

“Congratulations to the Animal Services and IT Team for continuing to collaborate and innovate to continuously improve services and support a high quality of life for our pets,” said Dionne Mack, Deputy City Manager. “This effort is another example of City staff producing low-cost, high-value results for our community.”

To view the Pet Finder Map, visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org, click on the Lost and Found Pets or download the EP311 app.

