Animal Cruelty investigators searching for person suspected of poisoning three dogs

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Detectives with the Animal Cruelty Investigations unit are searching for the person suspected of poisoning three dogs in the Lower Valley.

Investigators said the alleged crime took place last week at a home on the 600 block of Lomaland Drive.

According to detectives, the homeowner found an egg carton with a white liquid. A veterinarian told investigators that the dogs were most likely poisoned with antifreeze. The incident happened on Dec. 8.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the El Paso Department Animal Cruelty Hotline at (915) 212-0800.

