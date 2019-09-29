Animal Appreciation Day in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday was ‘Animal Appreciation Day,’ and many very good boys and girls enjoyed a nice “Yappy Brunch” with their best friends at the Farmer’s Market at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing.

Local supporters of Borderland pets and wildlife enjoyed brunch specials while supporting the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. The local shelter has been participating in this event for the last 10 years and not only enjoyed quality time with pets, but also looking for their “furever” homes.

“We come once a month to show off some of our animals and hope to find them forever homes so that’s what we’re here mostly for today along with all the other babies too,” Heather Hall, Board Secretary of the Animal Rescue League of El Paso said while being showered with kisses from a furry friend.

The Rescue League says they do events like these frequently around the community and invites the whole city to participate with them in the future.

You can learn more about the Animal Rescue League of El Paso by visiting their website.