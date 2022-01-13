Angelica S. Hernandez picked as principal at Rosa Guerra Elementary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District on Thursday announced the

appointment of Angelica S. Hernandez as principal of Rosa Guerrero Elementary School.

Hernandez is an educator with more than 20 years of experience as a classroom teacher and a campus administrator.

She has served as the assistant principal at Dr. Green Elementary School since 2014.

EPISD officials say before becoming a campus administrator, Hernandez served El Paso ISD as a summer-school site coordinator at several campuses and was a literacy coach and fourth-grade classroom teacher at

the former Roberts Elementary School.

She began her career as a first-grade teacher at South Loop Elementary in the Ysleta Independent School District.

Hernandez received a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas at

El Paso with a concentration in bilingual education. She also earned a master’s degree in

educational administration from UTEP.

