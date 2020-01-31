Andress High School to host cheer camp

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Andress High School’s cheerleaders will be hosting a princess-themed cheer camp for children ages 5-16.

The “Spring Princess Cheer Camp” incorporates princesses and tiaras with the competitiveness of cheerleading, for a fun experience for children and their parents.

The camp will take place at the Andress High School Gym, 5400 Sun Valley, on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Campers are encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess for a fun-filled day of cheer, chants, and dancing.

Attendees will compete in front of their parents for the opportunity to win medals in the categories of “Most Spirited” and “Best Jumps”. Tiaras will also be awarded.

For registration or any other questions contact Coach Banks or Coach Turner at:

Coach Banks: (915) 588- 8984

Coach Turner: (915) 315- 8683