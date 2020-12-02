Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Below seasonal temperatures are expected in the borderland today as an artic cold front moves in and brings a mixture of windy and breezy conditions.

After weeks of experiencing above average temperatures, El Paso will see about a ten degree drop from yesterday to today as a storm system from the north makes its way.

This means we must remember to keep our pets and plants inside, check our pipes for any leaks, and of course check up on our family and friends to make sure they are safe and warm.

The storm system is expected to drop us to 49 degrees for today, and will keep us below average throughout the weekend.

Come Sunday, we do expect to see a warming trend bringing us back to near seasonal temperatures, keeping us in the 60’s for the rest of next week.