Andrea’s Wednesday forecast on 9

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The borderland is expected to see another day of above average temperatures for this Wednesday before a system moves in and causes some changes.

For today, El Paso is expecting a high of 67 degrees which is almost 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Warm and dry conditions will stick with us for the rest of today before a low pressure system from the North Pacific moves in and brings chances for showers and winds Thursday.

Come Friday, the borderland is expected to begin to dry out and slowly reach near seasonal temperatures heading into the weekend.

