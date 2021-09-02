Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Storm chances expected for Labor Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso saw shortlived tropical moisture bring in storms Wednesday, however, those storms have quickly shifted East allowing us to see a decrease in rain chances Thursday.

Monsoon moisture is expected to move in and increase our storm chances through labor day weekend.

Temperatures will continue to fluctuate between the upper 80s’ and lower 90’s for the next couple of days.

As of now, storms are also expected to form on Labor Day, so if you have outdoor plans, you may want to reconsider.

Continue having those sandbags ready as our monsoon is not expected to end until the end of the month.