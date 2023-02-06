EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of Google search data revealed chips and salsa to be the most popular Super Bowl snack in Texas while queso is number one in New Mexico.

Researchers analyzed more than 9,000 different search terms to determine which snack items were the most-searched-for in a given state.

Buffalo wings were quite popular across the country and topped the charts in seven states. In fact, 40-percent of Americans are expected to eat buffalo wings during Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the study from bid-on-equipment.com.

Perhaps a bit surprisingly, meatballs proved to be the most popular snack item in the U.S. followed by guacamole. Tater tots and chili are also likely to show up at your Super Bowl party, based on the study.

Additionally, it appears that 74-percent of Americans will be making the majority of their food at home this Sunday while 26-percent will be ordering out for the game.

The Super Bowl is typically considered a time to relax when it comes to counting calories, as proven by the fact that 41-percent of respondents say they usually “overeat” while watching the Big Game.

Though somewhat hard to measure, researchers also compared the “healthiest” and “unhealthiest” cities for Super Bowl snacks by analyzing Google search terms for things like “dairy-free,” “keto,” and “vegan” options.

By that metric, Denver is the “healthiest” city on Super Bowl Sunday while New York is the least healthy.

El Paso also made the list of “unhealthiest” cities when it comes to football snacks, checking in at number seven.

Two other Texas cities – Houston and San Antonio – were also featured on the “unhealthiest” list at number three and number five, respectively.