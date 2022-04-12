El PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A team of sixth-grade students from the Jose J. Alderete Middle School got down to business at the Future Business Leaders of America State Competition 2022 in Galveston, TX. They took first and second-place spots in many categories.

Isabella Lee earned first place in the Marketing Mix Challenge and received the Who’s Who FBLA Award for Middle-Level Area 2. Eric Garcia and Miguel Ontiveros got first place in Website Development and Alejandro Ortiz and Santiago Ramirez took second in Exploring Business Issues.

“My goal is to provide opportunities that challenge students. Hoping to expand their thinking and help them make decisions while they advocate for their educational goals and interests,” said Nidia Avila, AMS Principal.

The AMS FBLA team is sponsored by AMS career and technology teacher, Ivonne Lugo and was mentored by Canutillo High School alumna, Yuliana Ramos who served as an FBLA state representative. Ramos volunteered her time to work with the students as well as provided workshops to prepare them for competition.

