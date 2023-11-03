EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Since its establishment in 1976, Amistad has advocated for older adults, persons with disabilities, and persons at risk. Today, the nonprofit agency provides social services to 30,000 individuals in the West Texas region.

“We serve the most vulnerable populations within this community,” said Andrea Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of Amistad. “Our name means friendship, and that’s what we provide here. We shine a light on families during their darkest moments and wrap our wings around them. Many of our programs operate 24/7 because we understand that some of the situations our clients are facing don’t go away at 5 p.m. on a Friday. This year, we’re grateful for our amazing staff, board members, donors, and community members who voted for us. We are truly honored to receive this recognition and hope to continue to serve El Paso for many years to come.”

Amistad, voted the best non-profit in El Paso

According to the organization, Amistad provides over thirty programs to the West Texas region, from access to affordable healthcare, homeless initiatives, and Veteran assistance.

If you want to learn more about their programs or get involved, visit their website at projectamistad.org or contact community relations at 915-532-3406.