Amistad hosts food drive for El Pasoans in need

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad will be hosting a food drive for those who have been affected by the pandemic. From January 11th through the 15th, Amistad, in collaboration with AmeriCorps, will participate in the MLK day of Service in disbursing food for the community of El Paso.

They are located at 3210 Dyer St. in Central El Paso, directly off US-54 South. Aside from food distribution, they are also in need of donations and food items, monetary contributions are welcomed.

“We have planned a day of service at Amistad that will leverage the strength of local residents to help tackle local problems, such as food insecurity,” said Celia Garcia, COO of Social Service Programs. “All food donations will be distributed to families in need on January 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

Amistad will be accepting non-perishable items, including:

  • Cereal/oatmeal
  • Pasta/Rice
  • Canned fruit/vegetables/beans/soup/tuna
  • Peanut butter/jelly
  • Juice
  • Baby food/formula
  • Frozen food
  • Granola bars
  • Pancake mix
  • Saltine crackers

Food donations can be dropped off from January 11th through the 15th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3210 Dyer Street.

Those who wish to donate can contact Amistad or visit their website at www.projectamistad.org/donate. For volunteering opportunities, call 915-298-7307.

