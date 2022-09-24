EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row.

In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in El Paso, Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, and Presidio counties. The funds are said to not only assist Veterans, but dependents. Funds are also said to support surviving spouses with mental health counseling, rental, mortgage assistance, and utility assistance.

Amistad’s Veterans Program is said to assist the community with individual, group, and family counseling free of charge to the client. The program is also said to assist Veterans with mortgage, rent, and utility payments for those struggling financially. For Veterans and families seeking additional assistance and access to resources, Amistad encourages those individuals to contact their Veterans office at 915-298-1107.

