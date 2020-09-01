Amistad and YWCA partner to distribute free fresh produce every Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad and YWCA are partnering to provide El Paso families with free fresh produce every Monday.

“If you think of the COVID virus, it’s important that families are getting fresh fruits and vegetables and receiving the antioxidants they need to also help flatten the curve of receiving the coronavirus,” said Amistad CEO Andrea Ramirez.

Available to all El Paso residents, the program will provide the produce on a first-come, first-serve basis. Families can pick up the produce from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays at the Amistad office at 3210 Dyer St.

For more information regarding the program, call (915) 298-7307 (select option 1 + option 1 + zip code).