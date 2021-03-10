Amistad and EPCC partner up for adult diaper drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad and the El Paso Community College’s (EPCC) Respiratory Care Technology Program are partnering to host an Adult Diaper Drive through Saturday.

The groups are collecting adult diapers (small, medium and extra large) and hygiene wipes for Amistad clients.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of Amistad’s office at 3210 Dyer St. Saturday drop-offs will be drive-thru only.

For more information on this event or to volunteer, call 915-298-1104.