Amid pandemic, Sun Meto undergoes leadership change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Facing decreased revenues as a result of reduced ridership, a trend that was happening before the pandemic, the City is opting to let a contract with First Transit expire and assign an existing City employee to its helm.

Ellen Smyth, longtime Director of Environmental Services for the City of El Paso, was appointed to oversee Sun Metro Monday.

Since 2007, the City contracted First Transit to manage Sun Metro operations. The contract recently expired, and a month-to-month agreement has served as a stopgap for Sun Matro.

“Ellen Smyth is a proven leader who transformed the Environmental Services Department, a department struggling to stay afloat and facing a multi-million deficit, into a high-performing organization considered a leader in the solid waste industry,” Deputy City Manager Cary Westin said in a statement. “Her experience with routing systems, customer service and managing a large workforce makes her an easy and excellent choice for managing Sun Metro.”

Sun Metro has reduced expenses, however, the financial stress due to the pandemic and economic crisis in El Paso are straining public transit in El Paso.

During her time with the City, Smyth also took on the role of Chief Administrator for the County of El Paso. Her career includes leading the South Central Solid Waste Authority for the City of Las Cruces and Doña County and serving as Senior Environmental Engineer for Waste Management of Texas.

She has a Master of Public Administration from New Mexico State University and a Master of Pastoral Studies from Loyola University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M.