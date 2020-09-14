Americas High School student tests positive for COVID-19

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District confirmed Monday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, one student at Americas High School was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus and was last on campus on Thursday for after-school activities.

It’s unknown if other students or teachers or staff were exposed to the virus.

On Friday, the district confirmed two positive cases at its schools: staff at Desert Wind Elementary School and Eastlake High School tested positive; however, the schools were not closed.

According to SISD, a limited number of students whose families have extenuating circumstances and have been approved by the schools will begin online instruction on campus starting Monday, as per their parents’ choice.

The district said it will inform parents and employees of the campus id there are any positive cases.

