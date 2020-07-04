American couple arrested on gun charges in Juárez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juárez Municipal Police arrested an American couple near the Chamizal Memorial in Juárez after discovering two guns and ammunition.

According to police, Thomas B.F., 55, and Phylicia J.P., 31, both U.S. citizens, were parked in their RV in Colonia Chamizal when police agents on patrol stopped the couple for illegal parking.

During a search of their RV, agents found a .22 caliber rifle and a .9 millimeter handgun. Police also say they had 350 rounds of ammunition of different calibers.

Authorities arrested the couple for possession of firearms, which is illegal in Mexico.