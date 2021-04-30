American Airlines to offer non-stop flights from El Paso to Charlotte, N.C.

An exterior view of an American Airlines B737 MAX airplane is seen at Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas on December 2, 2020. – The Boeing 737 MAX will take another key step in its comeback to commercial travel on December 2, 2020 by attempting to reassure the public with a test flight by American Airlines conducted for the news media. After being grounded for 20 months following two deadly crashes, US air safety officials in mid-November cleared the MAX to return to service following changes to the plane and pilot training protocols. (Photo by Cooper NEILL / AFP) (Photo by COOPER NEILL/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — American Airlines flights from the El Paso International Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport will go on sale Monday, with flights starting on Aug. 17.

“Flights to Charlotte considerably enhances the region’s access to the east coast, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean,” EPIA Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez. “This is an exceptional addition for our leisure and military traveler, but also significant for the business traveler who is projected to start traveling again later this year.”

Flights on the Boeing 737-800 series aircraft will depart from El Paso at 6 a.m. and arrive in Charlotte, N.C., at 12:15 p.m. and flights from Charlotte will depart at 6:18 p.m. and arrive in El Paso at 8:23 p.m.

“We are excited to strengthen our network at ELP with new nonstop service to Charlotte, one of American’s largest hubs,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “We look forward to welcoming more local customers to fly with us and further connecting them with our global network through CLT and beyond.”

The number of people traveling again is also starting to increase. According to the city of El Paso, in March 2020, the El Paso International Airport saw a 21.3-percent increase in travelers than in March 2019.

