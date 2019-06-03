American Airlines flight to Chicago returning to El Paso for unplanned landing

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, a pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron at Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines is threatening to prohibit customers from making changes to nonrefundable tickets if Congress makes good on a proposal to crack down on unreasonable airline fees. American […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An American Airlines flight that was bound for Chicago had to return to El Paso to make an unplanned landing.

Flight 3880 left El Paso at about 12:46 p.m. but had to be rerouted back to El Paso International Airport due to a mechanical issue, the airline said. The plane had 76 passengers and a crew of four.

“Flight 3880 returned to El Paso due to a possible mechanical issue,” the airline said in an email. “The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate. Our maintenance is currently looking into the issue.”

The plane was originally set to arrive in Chicago at 4:57 p.m.

According to the airline, the flight was diverted a second time later Monday afternoon. Maintenance crews will re-evaluate the aircraft, officials say.

All passengers will be rebooked on alternate flights to their destination.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we apologize for both diversions,” the airline told KTSM.