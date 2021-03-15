Amelia the Magnificent, the seabird that flew off course to El Paso, on its way back home to Florida

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amelia the Magnificent, a Magnificent Frigatebird that flew off course during a winter storm and landed in El Paso in February, has been returned to her home state of Florida.

Amelia will now be cared for at a Wild Bird Sanctuary for later release on the coast of Florida, according to the El Paso Zoo and Zoological Society, which were caring for the bird.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, the seabird was found in mid-February and taken to Stick House Sanctuary, which later transferred her to the El Paso Zoo for care. The bird is most often found in Florida and along the Gulf Coast.

Amelia was given plenty of TLC and plenty of fish, the El Paso Zoo said. Once Amelia was ready to go home, the Zoo and Zoo Society searched for a partner to transport her back to the coast. Southwest Airlines stepped in to help by allowing Amelia to fly in-cabin with the El Paso Zoo’s Chief Veterinarian Dr. Victoria Milne to Florida.

“We were all very excited that the Zoological Society was able to arrange with Southwest such a special flight for Amelia the lost Frigatebird,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “Normally, our critters are flown in the cargo bay with other carriers, but Southwest allowed Amelia to travel in a crate in the main cabin.”