EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation (EPCHF) announced a collaboration with Amazon, where the world’s largest retailer has contributed $50,000, which is dedicated to naming a nurses’ station on the Southwest University Pediatric Blood and Cancer Unit. Amazon officials distributed $7,000 in toys and gifts to patients during the naming event.

“Our children and the families that call the Southwest University Pediatric Blood and Cancer Unit their temporary home are fighting one of their toughest battles. Our partnership with Amazon helps enhance our mission of providing the best quality pediatric specialty care throughout the borderland region. Amazon’s donation will make a difference in the lives of our patients and bring many smiles to our kids during this holiday season,” said Dr. Cindy Stout, RN, DNP, NEA, BC, President and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital.

“On behalf of Amazon, we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community, and especially to an organization that does so much for the youth and families of El Paso,” said Jon Knot, General Manager of Amazon ELP1. “We are very happy to be here and hope our donation goes a long way in supporting the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation during this busy holiday season.”

This collaborative effort between El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation and Amazon represents a significant milestone in the ongoing mission at EPCH to provide exceptional care and support for the children of our community.