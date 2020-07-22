Amazon announces plans to open new fulfillment center in El Paso next year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amazon has officially announced on Wednesday that it plans to open its first fulfillment center in El Paso, Texas.

While most of El Paso already suspected that Amazon was planning to open a center in El Paso, the company finally made it official.

Amazon said the new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will help create more than 700 full-time jobs with benefits.

“We’re excited to be growing our operations in west Texas and look forward to building out our network in El Paso,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We’re grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders and we look forward to creating over 700 full-time jobs for the El Paso community, with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

Amazon said it offers a industry-leading minimum starting wage from $15. The company also said it offers full-time employees benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as 401(k) with 50-percent match starting on day one.

“Three years ago we held a press conference about our plans to try and get Amazon to El Paso. Today my administration delivered,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “I’m so proud of the teamwork and collaboration between Amazon, the City, the County, and Borderplex Alliance. We’re making tremendous strides together, and our city has a bright future.”

“Creating new and better opportunities for El Pasoans is my passion. Now more than ever, it’s essential our community proactively pursue and recruit great companies like Amazon,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego. “Once again, El Paso County is leading when others are following. Together, with our partners at the Borderplex Alliance and the City of El Paso we are achieving what would have been considered impossible only a few short years ago.”