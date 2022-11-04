EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an incident occurred at an East El Paso polling place Friday afternoon, just hours before the early voting period ended for the mid-term election.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vista Del Sol Drive. Initially, the dispatch call came over the police scanner as an “assault on a judge.”

EPCSO took over the investigation and confirmed an altercation between a ‘campaign worker’ and a citizen. Although the Sheriff’s department did not identify the involved individuals, KTSM learned from multiple sources that the incident involved local political organizer Sammy Carrejo and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and his campaign.

Deputies say the citizen knocked a cell phone from the campaign worker’s hand, causing minor damage to the cell phone.

EPCSO generated a report, and an investigation is ongoing to determine what charges, if any, are appropriate. No arrests were made at the scene, and the involved parties were separated.

Carrejo is most known for his involvement in the “Reopen Texas” rallies during the COVID-19 shutdown. KTSM reached out to County Judge Samaniego for comment but did not receive one by the time of publishing.

This story will be updated if additional information becomes available. KTEP’s Aaron Montes contributed to this report.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.