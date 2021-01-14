Alozie appointed to Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Dr. Ogechika Alozie, one of El Paso’s top infectious disease specialists and a member of El Paso and Texas’ COVID-19 task forces, to the Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee.

Alozie’s term is set to expire on Jan. 15, 2024.

The committee is charged with evaluating medical practices and professional competency and makes recommendations on investigations conducted by the board.

Alozie is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Texas Medical Association, American College of Physicians and the El Paso County Medical Society and is board certified in Clinical Informatics.

Alozie also serves as a gubernatorial appointee on the Task Force on Infectious Disease and Preparedness and Response Task Force.

He received a Master’s of Public Health from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Benin Medical School.

The governor also appointed six other Texans to the committee, with varying term limits. They include Celeste Caballero, M.D. of Lubbock, Mindi McLain of Amarillo, Taylor Gillig of Arlington, Gabrielle Rich, D.O. of Big Spring, Michael Burley of Southlake and Sharmila Dissanaike, M.D. of Lubbock.