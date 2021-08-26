Almost 30 percent of adults in El Paso have high cholesterol, study reports

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The COVID-19 pandemic sparked renewed awareness in risk levels for severe illness and death that can be caused by virus interactions and pre-existing health conditions.

A new study reports that 29.3 percent of El Paso adults have high cholesterol, which matters because heart problems and obesity are significant risk factors for COVID-19.

Cholesterol is a naturally-produced fatty substance in the blood that helps produce cell membranes and hormones. Cholesterol is produced in the liver and impacted by a person’s diet, specifically the quantity of fatty foods consumed.

High cholesterol leads to the accumulation of plaque in blood vessels that restrict blood flow throughout the body, causing significant damage to cardiac wellness.

The study examined cities across the U.S. and ranked based on the proportion of adults diagnosed with high cholesterol.

El Paso ranked 29 out of 100 large cities in the U.S. with high cholesterol.

Below is a summary of El Paso’s data compared with national averages:

El Paso average National average Percentage of adults who ever had high cholesterol: 29.3% Percentage of adults who ever had high cholesterol: 33.1% Percentage of adults who ever had coronary heart disease: 6.8% Percentage of adults who ever had coronary heart disease: 3.9% Percentage of adults who ever had a stroke: 3.4% Percentage of adults who ever had a stroke: 3.2% Percentage of adults who ever had high blood pressure: 31.1% Percentage of adults who ever had high blood pressure: 32.3% Percentage of adults who are obese: 38.3% Percentage of adults who are obese: 32.1% Percentage of adults who ever had diabetes: 15.1% Percentage of adults who ever had diabetes: 10.7% Percentage of adults who smoke: 15.2% Percentage of adults who smoke: 16.0% Source: CDC’s Places and Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System datasets

