Alleged thief accused of trying to strike El Paso Police officer with hatchet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is accused of trying to strike an El Paso Police officer with a hatchet.

Police arrested 29-year-old Rodney Raymond Zavala Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.

According to EPPD, an officer was investigating an alleged theft at the Barrel House Liquor store located in central El Paso. Authorities said the officer located Zavala a short time later, who began to drink from a bottle of the liquor he allegedly stole.

Authorities said that the officer approached Zavala and issued a verbal command, but that Zavala ignored the officer and threw the bottle of liquor.

The officer then deployed his taser, but according to EPPD the stun weapon was ineffective and that’s when Zavla pulled out a hatchet from his waistband and then allegedly tried striking the officer with it.

EPPD said the officer was able to arrest Zavala after the hatchet landed into the street.

Zavala was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond. He was also booked on 5 outstanding criminal warrants totaling $25,727 in bonds.