EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a person was arrested for drunk driving Saturday night, after driving over a ledge and landing on another vehicle on the city’s Westside.

EPPD officials say the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. at Top Golf in West El Paso.

The driver allegedly drove a 2021 Dodge Ram truck off the ledge, where it came to rest on the vehicle below. Officials say two people were in that car, however they were uninjured.

