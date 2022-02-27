EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a person was arrested for drunk driving Saturday night, after driving over a ledge and landing on another vehicle on the city’s Westside.
EPPD officials say the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. at Top Golf in West El Paso.
The driver allegedly drove a 2021 Dodge Ram truck off the ledge, where it came to rest on the vehicle below. Officials say two people were in that car, however they were uninjured.
Look for updates on this story during our later newscasts and here on KTSM.com
