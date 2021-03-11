Alleged carjacking in Central El Paso caught on camera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A viral video captures the victim of an alleged carjacking in Central El Paso fighting off the alleged robber.

The video was posted by “915 on Blast.”

The El Paso Police Department said the incident happened on March 7 at a gas station on N. Stanton Street. Investigators identified the alleged robber as 36-year-old Jesus Garcia.

According to EPPD, Garcia attempted to enter the vehicle and started assaulting the driver. The passenger and other bystanders tried to pull him away. Police said as officers arrived, Garcia began fighting and resisting arrest.

Garcia was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance. While at the hospital, police said he attacked medical personnel.

Police said Garcia has yet to be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, but is facing robbery and resisting arrest charges.