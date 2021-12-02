Alleged Barrio Azteca members headed to court in 2022 of murder of U.S. Consulate employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The alleged shooter in the 2010 murder of a U.S. Consulate employee in Juárez faces trial in 2022.

Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz, also known as “Zorro,” faces 12 federal charges and is accused of shooting U.S. Consulate employee Leslie Ann Enriquez Catton and her husband, Arthur Redelfs, and Alberto Salcido Ceniceros, the husband of another consulate employee.

The two were in court on Thursday as prosecutors and defense attorneys discussed how many jurors to survey before jury selection begins in early January.

Diaz was extradited to the U.S. in 2019 and is allegedly a member of the Barrio Azteca transnational border gang allied with the Juárez cartel. He is set to go on trial along with alleged Azteca member Martin Perez Marrufo in 2022.

In February 2014, Arturo Gallegos Castrellon was found guilty of three counts of murder for ordering the killing of Enriquez, her husband and Salcido.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.