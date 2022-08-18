EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call.

According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble Quail. They then threatened the victims with an AR-15, and a handgun. The handgun was discharged as they left the residence. The victims were not injured during the incident.

According to the City of El Paso, the Gang Unit assisted with the investigation which resulted in the arrest of Avila, King, and Anthony Suzuki who was in unlawful possession of a rifle when Avila and King met with

Suzuki at a convenience store where the arrest took place. All three subjects were booked

into the El Paso County Detention Facility for charges related to the investigation.

The offenders have been identified as:

Andrew Paul Avila, 30 years old. Aggravated Assault w/a Deadly Weapon, $20,000 Bond Aggravated Assault w/a Deadly Weapon, $20,000 Bond Aggravated Assault w/a Deadly Weapon, $20,000 Bond

Anthony Suzuki, 26 years old. Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, $5,000 bond

Crystal Amanda King, 36 years old. Possession of CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G, $2,000 Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, $5,000 Bond



The victims have been identified as:

Eric Leal, 43 years of age.

Manuel Leal, 70 years old.

Julia Leal, 65 years old.

