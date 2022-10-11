EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– For the second consecutive year, all seven of Ysleta Independent School District’s high school marching bands earned the top Division I rating at last Saturday’s UIL regional contest.

Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta high schools earned the top rating, qualifying them for the next level of competition at Area.

The Riverside and Eastwood High School bands are now in the chase for a spot at this year’s state marching band competition in San Antionio this November for Class 2A, 4A and 6A bands.

UIL holds state marching band contests in alternating years, therefore Class 3A and 5A are eligible for the championship in 2023.

Courtesy YISD and Scott Thoreson, Dir. of Fine Arts and Academic Events

Riverside’s Ranger Band now advances to Class 4A Area contest – on Oct. 29 in Abilene and Eastwood’s Trooper Marching Band and Visual Ensemble advances to the Class 6A Area marching band contest on Oct. 29 in Odessa.

The following bands will compete at the optional Class 5A Area contest on Oct. 22 at Bowie High School:

Hanks High School Band will perform, “Take Me To Your Leader,” under the direction of Horacio Gomez, James Cordova, Emily Petty and Calvin Edwards and Dance/Flag Instructor Kristal Nance.

Parkland High School Matador Band will perform, “Rapture of the Deep,” under the direction of Rebecca Rodriguez, Luis Ibarraand Adrian Flores, and Flag Instructor Gaby Cardenas.

Ysleta High School Marching Band will perform, “Symphonize Your Possibilities,” under the direction of Daniel Colunga, Rey Guerrero, as well as Flag Director Corina Valdez Trujillo.

Bel Air and Del Valle’s marching bands also received a Division I rating at UIL regionals last Saturday.

