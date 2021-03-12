All UTEP email accounts, webmail restored

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso said that all email accounts have been restored, as well as webmail, as of Friday evening.

The university also said it confirmed that UTEP’s back-up servers have not been compromised and that PeopleSoft and payroll have not been affected.

UTEP will work on restoring the campus’ Wi-Fi, Goldmine, Pete’s Payment Option and other critical core systems throughout the weekend, as well as into next week. UTEP’s Information team advises students to work from home through Tuesday and to not make any changes to campus computers until advised that it’s safe to do so.

As our Information Resources team continues to work on restoring all systems, please work from home through next Tuesday and do not make any changes to campus computers until we provide another update that it is safe to do so.

UTEP said it will provide its next update on Monday.

In addition, UTEP’s Proactive COVID Testing Program will resume on Monday. For more information, visit utep.edu/covidtesting.

On March 5, an unauthorized and potentially malicious intrusion was identified in UTEP’s digital network, resulting in the university turning off all campus systems and campus-wide network issues.

UTEP released a statement on March 7 saying staff was working to bring back online services such as Blackboard so students and faculty would be available; however, students still reported issues throughout the week.