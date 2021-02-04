All flags to half-staff in New Mexico for officer killed in the line of duty, said Gov. Grisham

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Ahead of the multi-county speed chase and shooting that left several officers injured Thursday afternoon, a New Mexico State police officer was pronounced dead.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced she will order all flags to half-staff in the state of New Mexico, beginning Friday, in mourning for a uniformed member of the New Mexico State Police who was killed in the line of duty on Interstate 10 on February 4.

Flags will be ordered to be flown at half-staff from Friday, Feb. 5, through sundown Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The governor issued the following statement:

“I am shocked, heartbroken and enraged by the loss of this public servant. I am praying for the local officer who was also shot and injured. We are still learning more about what happened and why, as law enforcement authorities continue to investigate, and we will all get the facts about what happened today. But what we know right now is a New Mexico law enforcement officer has been killed in the line of duty and I am horrified as we grieve another life cut down, another family crushed by senseless violence in our state. Violent crime is a scourge on New Mexico, and the men and women who step up and put on the badge to protect our communities fight it with everything they’ve got every day. We are and must remain grateful for their heroic service every single day – and moments like this remind us why. The New Mexico State Police put their lives on the line to help keep us safe. I join all New Mexico and the New Mexico State Police community in grieving this senseless, heinous loss.”

The governor’s order will pass on upon its formal execution tomorrow.