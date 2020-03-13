All EPCC changes you need to know about due to Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While we still do not have any confirmed cases of Coronavirus in El Paso, EPCC is implementing a few measures to ensure the safety of faculty and staff.

According to a release, EPCC will be adopting the following steps regarding post-spring break classes, college events, operations, and other resources:

Classes

• Spring Break is scheduled for March 16-22nd.

• Classes for the week of March 23rd to 29th are canceled.

• Minimester II courses will begin on March 30th and be seven weeks long.

• On March 30th, classes will resume via online instruction for the duration of the semester. For help, please review the student or faculty Blackboard Instructional Continuity Guides. For assistance logging in, you may email ithelpdesk@epcc.edu or call 915-831-6440. The faculty will communicate specific course information with students via email and Blackboard. Faculty with questions should contact their instructional dean.

• Classes comprised of components that can’t be done online such as clinical, practicums and some labs will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Students should contact their instructors.

• To assist students, some support resources, including labs, libraries and tutoring centers will be open with health and safety protocols in place. More details will be released soon.

• Due dates for library materials that are currently checked out have been extended through April 30th

Campus Operations

• All faculty and staff should return to work on March 23rd and be on duty as usual.

• During the week of March 23rd, supervisors will determine essential personnel in case more aggressive action needs to be taken.

• Most campus buildings will remain open, and most campus operations will proceed normally. Safety protocol guidelines are forthcoming.

Travel

• All non-essential domestic and international college-related travel is suspended for at least the next 30 days, until April 17th. At that point, we will evaluate to determine if that suspension will continue.

• Students and employees are strongly encouraged to limit personal travel in efforts to curb the spread of this virus.

• Until further notice, EPCC students and staff who have personal travel to a country or region with a CDC Risk Assessment of Level 2 or higher or states/cities with large confirmed outbreaks must report their travel. Students must call the VP’s Office of Student Enrollment and Services at 915-831-3134; employees must send an email to EmployeeRelations@epcc.edu or call 915-831-6630. Upon return to El Paso, these individuals will be required to place themselves under home monitoring for a minimum of 14 days. Before returning to work or school, students and employees who have traveled to high-risk areas must provide medical clearance to EmployeeRelations@epcc.edu before returning to campus.

Events

• Campus meetings and other activities are now restricted to less than 50 participants until further notice. Currently scheduled meetings and activities must be canceled or limited to less than 50 participants

• Events scheduled at the EPCC ASC will be canceled through April 17th. At that point, we will evaluate to determine if that suspension will continue.

• Students, faculty, and staff are urged to maintain consideration for appropriate social distancing.

EPCC Tejanos

• All spring athletic competition is suspended as of March 13th for the remainder of the spring season.