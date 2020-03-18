All El Paso jury trials until May 8 have been postponed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Council of Judges has postponed all jury trials that were scheduled from now until May 8.

The move is being made out of caution due to coronavirus.

Anyone who had jury duty should receive an email or phone call with more details. Jurors can also call 915-546-8102 or check online at elpasojury.com.

“The courts remain open but ONLY ESSENTIAL court proceedings will be heard. Parties are encouraged to continue to work towards a resolution of pending cases through telephonic and electronic communications. Video conferencing is also encouraged,” the release said.