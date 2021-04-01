All county parks open with limited amenities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All county parks have re-opened with limited amenities.

Because of the recent decline in COVID-19 hospitalization and positivity in El Paso, the Commissioner’s Court unanimously voted on Monday to reopen county parks. That includes all outdoor courts, skateparks and playgrounds.

These amenities add to Ascarate Park’s current use of walking/biking trails and fishing; however, Ascarate Aquatics will re-open to swim team usage only.

Picnic shelters will remain closed to the public and social gathering are still prohibited.

Ascarate Park, however, will be closed on Easter Sunday, according to county officials. Ascarate Golf Course will be open only to those who have reserved a tee time.

Questions on El Paso County Parks & Recreation can be answered by visiting www.epcountyparks.com/contactus