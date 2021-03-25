All adults in El Paso already able to register for COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of Monday eligiblity

Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso tells KTSM that El Paso adults are already able to register to get the COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of Monday. On Monday all adults in Texas are able to receive the vaccine.

Registration is already open locally.

A spokesperson for the City of El Paso explains that they have been working to get the registration process ready for everyone, and it’s already in place.

“Anybody could sign up for the registration right now,” said Laura Cruz-Acosta, a spokesperson for the City of El Paso. “We encourage folks to continue if they haven’t already registered to continue registering.”

However, Cruz-Acosta stresses the importance of not double registering, saying many people have already registered multiple times which is not necessary.

As for seniors in the community, those 80 years and older will be prioritized in the vaccination process as well as people in their 70s.

“This week, what we did is we moved our super senior sites from High Ridge to the Mission Valley area, specifically the Pavo Real Rec Center at 9301 Alameda,” said Cruz-Acosta. “So with the move there we are committed to continuing to vaccinate our most vulnerable population.”

With everyone in the community being able to register, the City says it won’t affect the registration process as that will stay the same, but that the biggest issue is the number of vaccines being allocated.

The City of El Paso says it’s working with local, state, and federal partners to request more vaccines.

More than 297,000 people are on the waiting list but the City says some of those are people who either double registered or got the vaccine elsewhere and have yet to remove themselves from the list.

The city is asking those who have already been vaccinated to remove themselves, or return the city’s phone calls for appointments, and let them know you’ve already been vaccinated.

The City is working with the County to have one COVID-19 registration list that is on epcovidvaccine.com.

If you would rather not register online or do not have access, you can register over the phone by calling 915-212-6843.

You can also go to the COVID-19 vaccine center in Downtown El Paso, located at 220 S. Stanton.

The County of El Paso will be vaccinating residents in the Montana Vista area on Friday.

Vaccinations will be done at ESD #2 Fire Station, 5411 Paso View Drive from 9 a.m. to 7p.m.

The event is open to only Montana Vista residents from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. After 12 p.m. vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.