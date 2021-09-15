Aliviane celebrates 50-Year Anniversary with Masquerade Recovery Gala

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aliviane is hosting a Masquerade Recovery Gala in honor of its 50th anniversary and National Recovery Month.

The gala will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Grace Gardens Event Center.

The local rehabilitation is hosting the Aliviane Recovery Masquerade Gala to celebrate the 50 years it has spent treating substance use and for providing services including mental health disorder prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support for the El Paso area.

The celebration is also made to honor individuals who are in the process of seeking recovery, Aliviane said.

“The most helpful thing with Aliviane that helped me out was that they listened to me when I came… the doctors listened to me, and I’ve been successful ever since. My counselor was absolutely crucial I can’t stress that enough, and the groups were awesome,” said patient of Aliviane in a statement.

Data from the CDC shows that drug overdose deaths in the United States reached a record high of 93,331 in 2020 alone.

With the help of generous donors, Aliviane aims to mitigate these numbers and to ease the path to recovery for those who struggle with substance use and mental health disorders, the rehabilitation center said.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.aliviane.org/events/masquerade-recovery-gala/.

If you are interested in donating to Aliviane, visit https://www.aliviane.org/giving/donate/.

