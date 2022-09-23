EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships.

The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.

The maze will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. It will be closed to the public Monday through Thursday.

Ticket prices range from $13 to $16, plus tax, for ages 6 and up, depending on the day. Discounts for tickets purchased online.

