Alejandra De La Vega featured in ‘Forbes Mexico’ as prominent woman in business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Borderland entrepreneur is being honored for achievements in business and sports on an international level.

Alejandra De La Vega, one of the owners of FC Juarez of Liga BBVA MX and El Paso Locomotive, was recently profiled by Forbes Mexico as a prominent woman in business.

The feature highlights the gender gap that exists between women and men inside the world of Mexican soccer, and women-owned sports teams across the world.

For example, Forbes compiled a list of the world’s wealthiest sports team owners in April and none were women.

De La Vega told Forbes Mexico that women continue to gain momentum in the male-dominated industry.

“I believe that football is undoubtedly one of the sectors where few women participate, but we are advancing, each time we are getting more, today we already have the MX Women’s League, as well as flag bearers and more, because I think that as in many others areas here we also need greater female participation,” she said.

The profile illuminates De La Vega’s business sense, which she says were shaped largely by her father.

“I believe that always listening to the words of my father do not give up was something very important, he taught me to do the right thing and never negotiate my values,” she said.

Despite the popularity of soccer in both Mexico and the U.S, De La Vega insists that it’s not all fun and games.

“We firmly believe that teams are always community assets that help improve the quality of life. I am very passionate about football but without a doubt I believe that the objective of the club goes far beyond the field,” she said.

