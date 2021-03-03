Albertsons to stop mask requirements, other major chains following CDC guidance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Some major chains have said they’ll continue sticking with mask requirements while others have said they would not.
Some of the stores that said they’ll continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include Best Buy, Kohl’s, CVS, Walgreens, and Target.
Some retailers like Albertsons say they plan to stop requiring customers to wear a mask, but will encourage them to do so. The grocery chain also added that it would still require its workers to follow CDC guidelines.