Albertson’s shares ideas for creating healthy and affordable meals

This article is a paid sponsorship from Albertson’s.

While many of us have been doing a lot of cooking at home, incorporating healthy and affordable meals into our weekly meal planning can feel like a challenge.

Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shared some of her tips for refreshed menu ideas that KTSM 9 News viewers can use all year long.

Susy Castillo: What are your tips for keeping mealtime easy, healthy and affordable?

Annessa: I’m so glad you asked. That’s a great question. Easy, healthy and affordable is what my family does best because we have five kids, plus a brand-new baby boy. This is what we need. So my top three tips as a busy working momma is 1) plan and prep ahead. It will change your life and take your headache away.

And 2) pick no-fuss recipes. I kind of think of this like a toolkit in my back pocket and that’s what I’m going to share with you today.

Finally, look for quality and affordable store-brand products. My two favorites that I’m excited to share with you first is going organic with O Organics. That’s because the whole line is USDA certified, affordable for all and always organic. The other one I’m going to tell you about that I love is Open Nature. I think of them like my freedom because they are free of 110 additives, artificial flavors and preservatives. And you know what, Susy? You can find them all exclusively at your local Albertsons.

Susy: Breakfast can be an easy meal to overlook when you’ve got a busy morning. How do you feed your whole family a good breakfast when you’re in a rush?

Annessa: Yes, meal preparing is an absolute lifesaver, so here is a little secret. What I like to do is take these blueberry pancake power muffins. My kids love them because they taste like a blueberry pancake, but in a muffin form. And what I do is make a double batch and that way I can stick one batch in the freezer. That way, whenever the kids are hungry, they can just heat them in the microwave or the oven. And they are so easy to whip up. I got my batter right here.

First, I’m going to take some of the O Organic vanilla greek yogurt, along with our eggs, our pure maple syrup for a touch of sweetness and then you’re going to add some Open Nature almond flour that keeps it gluten-free. Protein power boosts the protein, so I know my kids are getting good nutrition. It’s delicious. You fold and bake that for a delicious meal in the morning. I love that satisfaction that these products are affordable, which is exactly what our family needs. And since I do so much cooking, I really feel like this makes it so easy to add clean ingredients and organic ingredients into every meal, just like breakfast.

Susy: Where can we go for recipes and to learn more?

Annessa: Yeah, you can find open nature and O Organics when you go into your local Albertsons, You’ll find them exclusively there or you can shop online for delivery or drive up and go. In order to get these recipes, you are going to go to Albertsons.com/ourbrands.

This article is a paid sponsorship from Albertson’s.