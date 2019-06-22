Albertson’s on Dyer to close after 45 years in business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s the end of an era at the Albertson’s store located on Dyer and Hondo Pass in Northeast El Paso. After nearly 45 years in business, the store is scheduled to close on August 3.

Nancy Keane with Albertson’s corporate office confirmed the news to KTSM late Saturday afternoon. Keane said they are working to relocate approximately 80 employees of the store to other locations within the city.

“We are constantly evaluating our stores’ performance. It was decided to close the store to strengthen operational efficiencies,” Keane told KTSM.

Albertson’s has invested $10 million into the El Paso and Las Cruces market within the last year to renovate and upgrade several stores in the area. With the closing of the Dyer and Hondo Pass location, one Albertson’s location remains in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy and Gateway North.

The store will be working with customers who have pharmacy prescriptions filled at the Dyer and Hondo Pass location in order to move their prescriptions to the Kenworthy location or any other Albertson’s location that may be convenient for the customer, according to Keane.

The remaining seven Albertson’s locations in El Paso will not be affected by the closure of the Dyer location.